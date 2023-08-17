BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) Trading Down 3.2%

Shares of BM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BMTX – Get Free Report) traded down 3.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.67 and last traded at $2.68. 2,832 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 41,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on BM Technologies from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on BM Technologies from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd.

BM Technologies Stock Down 3.2 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.18. The stock has a market cap of $31.78 million, a PE ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 0.01.

BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $13.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.29 million. BM Technologies had a negative return on equity of 13.69% and a negative net margin of 13.32%. On average, research analysts expect that BM Technologies, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BM Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of BM Technologies by 296.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,898 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in BM Technologies by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in BM Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BM Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of BM Technologies by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 127,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 14,562 shares during the last quarter. 31.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BM Technologies

BM Technologies, Inc operates as a financial technology (fintech) company in the United States. It facilitates deposits and banking services between a customer and its partner bank, customers bank, which is a related party and is a Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insured bank. The company, through its fintech banking platform, offers digital banking and disbursement services to consumers and students through digital channels.

