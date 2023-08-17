BMO Capital Markets Lowers Boralex (TSE:BLX) Price Target to C$43.00

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$45.00 to C$43.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 31.70% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. CSFB upgraded Boralex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Desjardins lowered their price target on Boralex from C$51.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. CIBC lowered their price target on Boralex from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on Boralex from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$47.18.

Shares of BLX traded down C$0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$32.65. 39,005 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,554. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$34.98 and its 200 day moving average price is C$37.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.92, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Boralex has a twelve month low of C$29.75 and a twelve month high of C$51.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.68, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.34.

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C$0.10. Boralex had a return on equity of 0.35% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business had revenue of C$210.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$202.35 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Boralex will post 1.0457582 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United States, and the United Kingdom. As of December 31, 2022, the company had interests in 90 wind farms with an installed capacity of 2,584 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; and 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 255 MW.

