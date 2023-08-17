BMO Capital Markets Lowers WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) Price Target to $9.50

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $10.50 to $9.50 in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays decreased their price target on WalkMe from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of WalkMe in a research report on Friday, August 11th. 51job restated a maintains rating on shares of WalkMe in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on WalkMe from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.07.

WalkMe stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.71. The stock had a trading volume of 9,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,671. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.66. WalkMe has a fifty-two week low of $6.87 and a fifty-two week high of $14.07.

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. WalkMe had a negative return on equity of 115.55% and a negative net margin of 31.29%. The company had revenue of $66.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that WalkMe will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WKME. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WalkMe in the 1st quarter valued at $170,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in WalkMe by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 854,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,900,000 after buying an additional 272,756 shares during the period. EVR Research LP acquired a new stake in WalkMe during the 1st quarter worth $11,368,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in WalkMe by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 69,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 15,877 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in WalkMe during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.04% of the company’s stock.

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adaption platform and associated professional services in the United States and internationally. The company's digital transformation intelligence provides software stack, actionable insights, and data services. It also provides workflows and applications in the form of UI elements.

