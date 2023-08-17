BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF (TSE:ZWH) Shares Down 0.8%

BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF (TSE:ZWH – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$21.98 and last traded at C$21.99. 19,180 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 22,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$22.17.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$21.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$21.70.

BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 27th.

