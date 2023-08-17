BNB Price Tops $226.03 (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. During the last seven days, BNB has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. BNB has a total market capitalization of $34.78 billion and approximately $588.01 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BNB coin can currently be bought for approximately $226.03 or 0.00811666 BTC on exchanges.

BNB Profile

BNB (BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 153,852,255 coins. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 153,852,383.22752663. The last known price of BNB is 230.7046627 USD and is down -2.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1571 active market(s) with $511,387,811.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

Buying and Selling BNB

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

