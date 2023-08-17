boohoo group (LON:BOO) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $35.59

boohoo group plc (LON:BOO – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 35.59 ($0.45) and traded as high as GBX 36.69 ($0.47). boohoo group shares last traded at GBX 36.17 ($0.46), with a volume of 3,402,192 shares.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BOO shares. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 30 ($0.38) target price on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on boohoo group from GBX 65 ($0.82) to GBX 55 ($0.70) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on boohoo group from GBX 45 ($0.57) to GBX 43 ($0.55) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 35 ($0.44) price target on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 46.63 ($0.59).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.90, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of £443.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -593.17 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 35.55 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 44.35.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16-to-45-year age customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

