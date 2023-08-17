Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council decreased its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Booking were worth $12,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG traded down $51.81 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3,143.54. 156,881 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,045. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,616.85 and a 52 week high of $3,251.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,844.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,665.20.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $37.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $28.84 by $8.78. Booking had a return on equity of 285.21% and a net margin of 23.04%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $19.08 EPS. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 142.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,203.49, for a total transaction of $3,844,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,111,510.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Booking news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,203.49, for a total transaction of $3,844,188.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,111,510.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,595.54, for a total value of $1,427,547.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,504 shares in the company, valued at $37,645,712.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,970 shares of company stock worth $11,548,227 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BKNG. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Booking in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $2,257.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,925.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Booking from $3,265.00 to $3,580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Booking from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,103.80.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

