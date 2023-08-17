Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,040,000 shares, a decrease of 10.5% from the July 15th total of 2,280,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 899,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:BAH traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $119.39. 82,473 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 989,512. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.61. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 12-month low of $87.99 and a 12-month high of $125.19.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 58.40% and a net margin of 3.05%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Booz Allen Hamilton

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.07%.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, Director Ralph W. Shrader sold 100,000 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.56, for a total transaction of $12,056,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 811,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,785,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, Director Ralph W. Shrader sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.56, for a total transaction of $12,056,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 811,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,785,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Laben sold 4,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $432,285.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,424,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 220,920 shares of company stock worth $25,196,062 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Booz Allen Hamilton

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAH. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.8% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.1% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.6% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 89.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BAH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

