BORA (BORA) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.07 Million

BORA (BORA) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 17th. BORA has a market capitalization of $129.35 million and approximately $4.07 million worth of BORA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BORA token can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000457 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BORA has traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BORA alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001056 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 32% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000029 BTC.

BORA Profile

BORA was first traded on July 2nd, 2018. BORA’s total supply is 1,205,750,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 993,750,000 tokens. BORA’s official website is borachain.io. The Reddit community for BORA is https://reddit.com/r/Bora_Ecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BORA’s official Twitter account is @bora_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. BORA’s official message board is medium.com/boraecosystem.

BORA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bora (BORA) is a blockchain-based platform and ecosystem for decentralized applications (dApps) and gaming. Created by the Bora Ecosystem, it offers tools and services for game developers and players. The BORA token is its native utility token used for transaction fees, staking, voting, and governance within the platform. It facilitates value transfer and enables game developers to tokenize assets, implement play-to-earn mechanics, and create immersive gaming experiences. Bora aims to revolutionize the gaming industry by integrating blockchain technology and fostering a fair and transparent gaming economy.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BORA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BORA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BORA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BORA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BORA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.