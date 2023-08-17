Boral Limited (ASX:BLD) Insider Mark Johnson Buys 10,000 Shares

Boral Limited (ASX:BLD – Get Free Report) insider Mark Johnson purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$5.07 ($3.29) per share, for a total transaction of A$50,700.00 ($32,922.08).

Boral Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.84.

Get Boral alerts:

About Boral

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Boral Limited operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company in Australia. The company operates through Construction Materials and Property segments. It engages in cement infrastructure, bitumen, construction materials recycling, asphalt, and concrete batching operations. The company also offers construction materials concrete, asphalt, quarries, cement, recycling, and concrete placing services.

Receive News & Ratings for Boral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.