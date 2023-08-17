Boral Limited (ASX:BLD) Insider Mark Johnson Buys 10,000 Shares

Boral Limited (ASX:BLD – Get Free Report) insider Mark Johnson purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$5.07 ($3.29) per share, for a total transaction of A$50,700.00 ($32,922.08).
Boral Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.84.
About Boral
