Boston Research & Management Inc. Acquires 2,400 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Boston Research & Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $2,774,845,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 66,613.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,263,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,530,055,000 after purchasing an additional 30,218,452 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 23,938.9% in the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 3,646,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $315,111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,631,527 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $166,747,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 12,231,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $942,810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013,894 shares during the period. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NEE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.36.

In related news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $299,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,770.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 13,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.26 per share, with a total value of $1,009,936.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,485 shares in the company, valued at $13,699,856.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $299,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,770.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $67.50. 3,980,547 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,096,619. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.79 and a 200-day moving average of $74.51. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.17 and a twelve month high of $91.06. The company has a market capitalization of $136.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 12.25%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 46.29%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

