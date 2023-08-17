Boston Research & Management Inc. Has $4.89 Million Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Boston Research & Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,095 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for about 1.5% of Boston Research & Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Boston Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cadence Bank raised its position in Accenture by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 4,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,686,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Accenture by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC raised its position in Accenture by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 830 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 73.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Accenture stock traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $306.26. The stock had a trading volume of 878,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,375,596. The company has a market cap of $203.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $312.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $290.14. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $242.80 and a 52 week high of $327.93.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $16.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $403,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,151,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Accenture news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $403,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,151,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.60, for a total value of $2,244,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 36,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,552,500.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,774 shares of company stock worth $8,138,451 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Societe Generale upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $373.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Accenture from $322.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price objective on Accenture from $316.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Accenture from $306.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.20.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

