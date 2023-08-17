Boston Research & Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Boston Research & Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,153 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 11.4% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 5.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,553,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,774,443. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.51. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $29.18 and a 1 year high of $34.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1572 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.26%.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

