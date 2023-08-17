Boston Research & Management Inc. Makes New $236,000 Investment in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Boston Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 11.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 55.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after buying an additional 3,257 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 8.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Aviva PLC purchased a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the first quarter worth about $727,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of GPI traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $259.93. 29,735 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,463. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.16 and a fifty-two week high of $277.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $255.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.46.

Group 1 Automotive Announces Dividend

Group 1 Automotive ( NYSE:GPI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $11.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.08 by $0.65. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 28.33% and a net margin of 3.98%. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $12.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 43.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GPI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $430.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $300.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $295.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Peter C. Delongchamps sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total value of $2,460,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,536,958. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Group 1 Automotive news, VP Peter C. Delongchamps sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total value of $2,460,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,536,958. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael David Jones sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.68, for a total transaction of $219,028.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,102,467.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,850 shares of company stock valued at $3,912,928. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

Further Reading

