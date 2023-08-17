Boston Research & Management Inc. Purchases 13,171 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Boston Research & Management Inc. boosted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 16.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,261 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,171 shares during the period. Boston Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 88,532.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,084,569 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,115,932,000 after purchasing an additional 78,995,341 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $1,829,675,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 255.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,058,216 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,893,493,000 after purchasing an additional 34,553,565 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 85,876,978 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,358,991,000 after purchasing an additional 12,189,613 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,976,459 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,678,273,000 after purchasing an additional 11,987,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

NYSE VZ traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.13. 13,351,332 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,911,590. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.37. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.25 and a 52 week high of $44.53.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.30 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verizon Communications

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $275,335.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,526.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $418,022.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $275,335.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,526.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Edward Jones cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.53.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

