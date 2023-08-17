Boston Research & Management Inc. Purchases 288 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Boston Research & Management Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service makes up about 1.9% of Boston Research & Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Boston Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $6,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth $27,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 205.0% during the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 58.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UPS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $198.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $210.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.54.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

NYSE:UPS traded up $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $171.05. 1,563,643 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,326,351. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $146.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.07. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.87 and a 52 week high of $209.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.17.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.04 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 51.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.20%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total value of $3,919,052.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

