Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Has $2.52 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,979 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

XOM traded up $3.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $109.55. The stock had a trading volume of 3,299,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,122,296. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $83.89 and a twelve month high of $119.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $438.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.69.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.06). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $82.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.14 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 458,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $106.93 per share, with a total value of $48,973,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,635,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,830,550. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on XOM shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.14.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

