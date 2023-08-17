Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Invests $207,000 in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of REGN. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,450.0% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 31 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,750.0% during the 1st quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 37 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 740.0% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 42 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on REGN. SVB Securities cut their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $976.00 to $895.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $875.00 to $885.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,045.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $915.00 to $875.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $873.48.

Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.09, for a total value of $177,522.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,303 shares in the company, valued at $14,416,957.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.88, for a total transaction of $71,688.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,747 shares in the company, valued at $13,439,349.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.09, for a total transaction of $177,522.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,416,957.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,653 shares of company stock worth $1,253,429. Corporate insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.1 %

REGN traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $796.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,343. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $572.22 and a 1 year high of $837.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $748.43 and its 200-day moving average is $763.48.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.48 by $1.76. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 33.93% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.27 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Further Reading

