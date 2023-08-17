Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Rebalance LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VPU traded up $1.23 on Thursday, hitting $138.34. The stock had a trading volume of 65,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,814. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52-week low of $131.72 and a 52-week high of $169.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $143.41 and a 200-day moving average of $145.55.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.