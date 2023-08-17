Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Sells 210 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,776 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 63.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE NKE traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $106.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,149,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,756,291. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $82.22 and a one year high of $131.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.42.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.58 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $182,542.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,078. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $990,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,490,382.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $182,542.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,078. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 166,461 shares of company stock valued at $18,053,332 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NKE shares. UBS Group increased their price target on NIKE from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NIKE from $130.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on NIKE from $152.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Williams Trading lowered NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.96.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NIKE

NIKE Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.