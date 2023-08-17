Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Sells 5,910 Shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Free Report) by 40.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,910 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 248.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 18,050 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 89,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 6,443 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 51.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 287.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 19,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161 shares during the last quarter.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Stock Performance

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,169,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,065,746. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a one year low of $17.22 and a one year high of $36.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.69 and a 200-day moving average of $29.10.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Company Profile

The KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CSI Overseas China Internet index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index composed of overseas-listed Chinese Internet companies. KWEB was launched on Jul 31, 2013 and is managed by KraneShares.

