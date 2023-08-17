Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Trims Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 752,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,078,000 after acquiring an additional 44,855 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Crown Castle by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC boosted its position in Crown Castle by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Tcwp LLC now owns 2,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CCI shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $162.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America cut Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 10th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $152.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Crown Castle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.67.

Crown Castle Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Crown Castle stock traded up $1.03 on Thursday, hitting $100.88. 437,653 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,444,240. The stock has a market cap of $43.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.99 and its 200 day moving average is $121.96. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.15 and a 52-week high of $182.60.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.74). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 23.85%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 158.88%.

About Crown Castle

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.