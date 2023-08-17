Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Price Target Increased to $6.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Free Report) had its target price increased by Evercore ISI from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an in-line rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brandywine Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Brandywine Realty Trust from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.44.

Brandywine Realty Trust Price Performance

Brandywine Realty Trust Announces Dividend

NYSE:BDN remained flat at $4.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,111,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,660,834. The company has a market cap of $807.15 million, a PE ratio of 33.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.66 and a 200 day moving average of $4.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $3.42 and a 12-month high of $8.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.20%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 542.86%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brandywine Realty Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 68,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 48,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 1.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 157,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Finally, EMC Capital Management raised its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 16,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 162 properties and 22.8 million square feet as of June 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

Featured Articles

