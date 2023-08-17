BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Stock Price Up 3.4%

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Free Report) rose 3.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.15 and last traded at $2.13. Approximately 348,067 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 5,833,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BRFS has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America raised shares of BRF from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of BRF from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BRF in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of BRF in a research report on Friday, August 4th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of BRF from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.20.

BRF Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.57.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.10). BRF had a negative return on equity of 24.10% and a negative net margin of 5.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Brf S.A. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BRF by 8.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 215,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 16,159 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in BRF by 88.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 108,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 50,844 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in BRF by 132.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,190,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961,528 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in BRF by 13.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 304,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 36,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of BRF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 234,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares during the period. 10.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BRF

BRF SA engages in raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, pet food, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and turkey; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole, and cut chicken, roosters, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs, as well as chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna.

