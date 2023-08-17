Brian Lenz Sells 211,578 Shares of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Stock

ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) CFO Brian Lenz sold 211,578 shares of ADMA Biologics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total value of $973,258.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 782,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,597,259.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

ADMA Biologics Stock Performance

ADMA stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,205,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,306,277. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.24 and a 1 year high of $4.65. The stock has a market cap of $953.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.45 and a beta of 0.79.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 27.55% and a negative net margin of 19.36%. The firm had revenue of $60.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ADMA Biologics, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADMA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on ADMA Biologics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on ADMA Biologics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on ADMA Biologics from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on ADMA Biologics from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised ADMA Biologics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ADMA Biologics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADMA. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in ADMA Biologics in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in ADMA Biologics in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

See Also

