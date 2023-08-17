Bright Mountain Media (OTCMKTS:BMTM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Bright Mountain Media (OTCMKTS:BMTM – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $12.62 million for the quarter.
Bright Mountain Media Stock Performance
Shares of BMTM stock opened at $0.09 on Thursday. Bright Mountain Media has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.09 and its 200-day moving average is $0.11.
Bright Mountain Media Company Profile
