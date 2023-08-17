Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAM) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.29 Per Share

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 15th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Sunday, September 10th will be given a dividend of 0.2891 per share on Monday, September 25th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This is an increase from Brighthouse Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.
Brighthouse Financial Trading Down 1.4 %
NASDAQ:BHFAM traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.42. The company had a trading volume of 43,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,505. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.43. Brighthouse Financial has a 12-month low of $12.45 and a 12-month high of $19.59.
Brighthouse Financial Company Profile
