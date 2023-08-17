Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAO) Declares $0.42 Quarterly Dividend

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 15th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 10th will be given a dividend of 0.4219 per share on Monday, September 25th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th.
Brighthouse Financial Stock Performance
NASDAQ:BHFAO traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,729. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.05. Brighthouse Financial has a 12 month low of $21.00 and a 12 month high of $26.84.
About Brighthouse Financial
