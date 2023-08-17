Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAO) Declares $0.42 Quarterly Dividend

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 15th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 10th will be given a dividend of 0.4219 per share on Monday, September 25th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BHFAO traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,729. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.05. Brighthouse Financial has a 12 month low of $21.00 and a 12 month high of $26.84.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

