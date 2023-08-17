Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Short Interest Update

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,040,000 shares, a decrease of 6.5% from the July 15th total of 5,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 875,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.8 days. Currently, 11.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Brinker International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EAT opened at $34.36 on Thursday. Brinker International has a fifty-two week low of $23.66 and a fifty-two week high of $42.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.96.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The restaurant operator reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.09. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 44.32% and a net margin of 2.17%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Brinker International will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. 51job reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Brinker International in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Brinker International in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Brinker International from $42.50 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Brinker International from $48.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Brinker International from $42.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brinker International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EAT. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Brinker International by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,069,331 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $129,852,000 after acquiring an additional 940,888 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Brinker International by 2,694.9% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 761,011 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,040,000 after purchasing an additional 733,782 shares during the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $24,426,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Brinker International by 86.0% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,389,928 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,817,000 after purchasing an additional 642,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 32.1% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,451,624 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $89,729,000 after buying an additional 595,818 shares in the last quarter.

About Brinker International

(Get Free Report)

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company also operates in virtual brands, including It's Just Wings and Maggiano's Italian Classics.

Featured Stories

