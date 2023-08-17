Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. Acquires 13,869 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 664,483 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,869 shares during the quarter. Allegion accounts for about 3.8% of Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Allegion were worth $70,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Allegion by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,291 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Allegion by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 182,592 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $19,220,000 after buying an additional 22,547 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 17,490 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 8,447 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Allegion news, CEO John H. Stone purchased 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $116.62 per share, for a total transaction of $2,040,850.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 94,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,991,201.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Allegion news, CEO John H. Stone purchased 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $116.62 per share, with a total value of $2,040,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,248 shares in the company, valued at $10,991,201.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer L. Hawes sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $88,125.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $527,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Allegion Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE ALLE traded down $0.81 during trading on Thursday, hitting $106.96. 188,201 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 787,200. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.48 and its 200 day moving average is $112.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.93. Allegion plc has a fifty-two week low of $87.33 and a fifty-two week high of $128.36.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.04. Allegion had a return on equity of 59.20% and a net margin of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $912.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $936.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Allegion in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Allegion from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Allegion from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.50.

Allegion Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

