Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 51.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,893 shares during the quarter. Canadian National Railway comprises about 0.0% of Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $727,713,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at $164,830,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,772,695 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $199,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,104 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,333,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,655,948,000 after purchasing an additional 625,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 75.1% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,334,545 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $158,418,000 after buying an additional 572,239 shares during the last quarter. 64.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CNI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Canadian National Railway from $122.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $126.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $124.00 to $122.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.71.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

Shares of CNI traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $113.72. The company had a trading volume of 164,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119,030. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.90. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $103.79 and a 52-week high of $129.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $117.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 30.21% and a return on equity of 24.62%. On average, analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $0.5996 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 40.58%.

Canadian National Railway Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

Featured Stories

