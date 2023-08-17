Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. Sells 2,948 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 362,575 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,948 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 4.4% of Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $81,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in V. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,717,000. Markel Corp boosted its position in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $213,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at $1,496,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $552,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,706,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $102,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $552,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,706,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,600 shares of company stock worth $13,828,767 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on V shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $273.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $272.48.

Visa Trading Down 0.7 %

Visa stock traded down $1.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $237.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,319,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,131,912. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $174.60 and a one year high of $245.37. The stock has a market cap of $442.48 billion, a PE ratio of 30.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $235.50 and a 200-day moving average of $229.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.06 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.94% and a return on equity of 49.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.84%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

