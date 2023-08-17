Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. Sells 30,785 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. decreased its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139,149 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 30,785 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises approximately 4.8% of Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $89,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Baron Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter worth $200,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 650,390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $417,251,000 after purchasing an additional 32,632 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 2.1% in the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 380,756 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $244,272,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth about $10,521,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on Broadcom from $720.00 to $840.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $870.00 to $905.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Broadcom from $725.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $890.00 to $942.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Broadcom from $600.00 to $800.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $804.05.

Shares of AVGO stock traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $831.65. 607,590 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,482,042. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $870.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $720.94. The firm has a market cap of $343.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.38. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.07 and a fifty-two week high of $923.18.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.12 by $0.20. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 74.58%. The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 57.63%.

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total value of $4,786,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,991,514.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total value of $4,786,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,991,514.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

