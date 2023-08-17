Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,640,000 shares, a drop of 8.6% from the July 15th total of 18,210,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 8,770,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of BMY traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $62.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,121,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,601,828. The stock has a market cap of $129.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $59.71 and a 52 week high of $81.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.80.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.81 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.51% and a net margin of 17.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 60.64%.

BMY has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Securities began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, July 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.14.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BMY

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other news, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total transaction of $44,754.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,545.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bristol-Myers Squibb

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter worth $28,000. Imprint Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6,623.8% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 198,757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,876,000 after purchasing an additional 195,801 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter valued at $521,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1,042.9% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 68,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,358,000 after buying an additional 62,179 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.