Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Bought by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,564,387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 162,687 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $385,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,873,696,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 114,228.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,469,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,544,751,000 after purchasing an additional 21,451,006 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 31.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,080,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,252,480,000 after purchasing an additional 4,286,479 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,074,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $833,986,000 after purchasing an additional 863,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,207,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $806,351,000 after buying an additional 70,887 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total value of $44,754.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,584 shares in the company, valued at $402,545.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded up $1.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $62.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,779,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,574,246. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $59.71 and a fifty-two week high of $81.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $130.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.42.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.24). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 50.51%. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BMY. HSBC initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. SVB Securities began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, July 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.14.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

