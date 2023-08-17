Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Shares Sold by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lowered its position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,668,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 173,400 shares during the quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $78,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 170.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BRX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $24.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.14.

Brixmor Property Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Brixmor Property Group stock traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $21.77. 358,899 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,263,016. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.62 and a fifty-two week high of $24.26.

Brixmor Property Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is 88.89%.

Brixmor Property Group Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 367 retail centers comprise approximately 65 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

