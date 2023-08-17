Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday.

BWEN has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Broadwind in a report on Tuesday. Roth Mkm reissued a buy rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Broadwind in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Broadwind from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Get Broadwind alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Broadwind

Broadwind Price Performance

NASDAQ:BWEN traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.55. 88,094 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 708,980. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.10. Broadwind has a fifty-two week low of $1.54 and a fifty-two week high of $6.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $50.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.47 million. Broadwind had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Broadwind will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Broadwind news, Director Thomas A. Wagner sold 10,000 shares of Broadwind stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 93,683 shares in the company, valued at $374,732. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadwind

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWEN. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Broadwind during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Broadwind during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Broadwind during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Broadwind during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadwind during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.16% of the company’s stock.

About Broadwind

(Get Free Report)

Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Broadwind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadwind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.