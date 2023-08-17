Brokerages Set Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE) Price Target at $30.86

Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.63.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CDRE. Stephens boosted their target price on Cadre from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Cadre from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

In related news, Director Nicolas Sokolow sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $126,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 111,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,817,079.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 49.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Cadre by 89.8% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Cadre in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Cadre in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Cadre by 75.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cadre in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CDRE opened at $24.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Cadre has a twelve month low of $16.58 and a twelve month high of $31.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.83. The stock has a market cap of $932.61 million, a P/E ratio of 31.81 and a beta of 1.50.

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $121.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.92 million. Cadre had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 6.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cadre will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. Cadre’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.03%.

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety and survivability equipment that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It offers body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brand names; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective and law enforcement equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

