Brokerages Set Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Target Price at $66.83

Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.83.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Hibbett in a report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hibbett in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Williams Trading cut shares of Hibbett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 21st. VNET Group reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Hibbett in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Hibbett from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th.

Shares of Hibbett stock opened at $42.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $545.70 million, a PE ratio of 4.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.60. Hibbett has a 52-week low of $34.86 and a 52-week high of $75.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.18.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 26th. The company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $455.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.28 million. Hibbett had a return on equity of 34.71% and a net margin of 7.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hibbett will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Hibbett’s payout ratio is currently 10.58%.

In other news, SVP David Mitchell Benck purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.09 per share, for a total transaction of $72,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,892.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP David Mitchell Benck bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.09 per share, for a total transaction of $72,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,048 shares in the company, valued at $867,892.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael E. Longo bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.17 per share, with a total value of $271,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,820,717.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fund 1 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hibbett in the fourth quarter valued at $2,577,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hibbett in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hibbett by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 38,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Hibbett in the first quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Hibbett in the 4th quarter worth about $2,063,000. Institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

