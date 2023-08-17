Brokerages Set WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) PT at $47.40

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.40.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson upgraded WSFS Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of WSFS Financial from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WSFS Financial in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on WSFS Financial from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on WSFS
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
WSFS Financial Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ WSFS opened at $41.39 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.07. WSFS Financial has a 1-year low of $29.59 and a 1-year high of $51.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.00.
WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $248.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.79 million. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that WSFS Financial will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.
WSFS Financial Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is currently 12.88%.
About WSFS Financial
WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than WSFS Financial
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Ways to Play the Upcoming NFL Season
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- The TJX Companies: Offprice Retail Hits its Stride in Q2
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Target Misses The Mark: Is It Too Late To Sell?
Receive News & Ratings for WSFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.