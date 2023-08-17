Brokerages Set WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) PT at $47.40

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.40.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson upgraded WSFS Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of WSFS Financial from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WSFS Financial in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on WSFS Financial from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 4.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,060 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 28,945 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,921 shares of the bank’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 5.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in WSFS Financial by 1.2% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,437 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WSFS opened at $41.39 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.07. WSFS Financial has a 1-year low of $29.59 and a 1-year high of $51.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.00.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $248.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.79 million. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that WSFS Financial will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is currently 12.88%.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

