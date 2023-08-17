Brokers Issue Forecasts for Agilent Technologies, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:A)

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) – Research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Agilent Technologies in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 15th. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now anticipates that the medical research company will earn $5.40 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.60. The consensus estimate for Agilent Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $5.61 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Agilent Technologies’ FY2024 earnings at $5.80 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.45 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on A. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.12.

Shares of A stock opened at $121.36 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $121.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.38. The company has a market cap of $35.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.02. Agilent Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $113.28 and a fifty-two week high of $160.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The medical research company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 19.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 944 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $122,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,912,970. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Investment Managers International raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 3,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 461 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,698 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,417,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 892 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.9% during the first quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 2,702 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

