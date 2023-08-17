Brokers Issue Forecasts for Pfizer Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:PFE)

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) – Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Pfizer in a report issued on Monday, August 14th. Zacks Research analyst E. Bagri now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.98 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.99. The consensus estimate for Pfizer’s current full-year earnings is $3.33 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Pfizer’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Pfizer from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Pfizer from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.35.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $35.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.60. Pfizer has a fifty-two week low of $34.65 and a fifty-two week high of $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.16.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.36 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.62%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 559.2% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,919,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. 25 LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

