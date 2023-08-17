Brokers Issue Forecasts for Sigma Lithium Co.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:SGML)

Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML – Free Report) – Analysts at Cormark cut their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Sigma Lithium in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 15th. Cormark analyst M. Whale now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.16). The consensus estimate for Sigma Lithium’s current full-year earnings is $2.59 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Sigma Lithium’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.51 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.43 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.11 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.82 EPS.

Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter.

SGML opened at $33.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.06. Sigma Lithium has a 12 month low of $19.11 and a 12 month high of $43.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.53.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sigma Lithium by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Sigma Lithium by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Sigma Lithium by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Sigma Lithium by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Sigma Lithium in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 22.87% of the company’s stock.

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds a 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 29 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 185 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

