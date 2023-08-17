Brokers Issue Forecasts for Toyota Motor Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:TM)

Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lowered their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Toyota Motor in a research note issued on Monday, August 14th. Zacks Research analyst L. Shahu now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $14.79 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $15.22. The consensus estimate for Toyota Motor’s current full-year earnings is $16.94 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Toyota Motor’s Q2 2025 earnings at $4.55 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $4.59 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $18.84 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut Toyota Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup raised Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Toyota Motor in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

TM opened at $163.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.67. Toyota Motor has a 12 month low of $130.07 and a 12 month high of $175.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toyota Motor

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 15.6% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 34.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 25,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,616,000 after acquiring an additional 6,493 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the first quarter worth $234,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 9.1% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 6.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 356,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,260,000 after acquiring an additional 22,142 shares during the last quarter.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius name, fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI name; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla and Raize names.

