Brokers Offer Predictions for Jasper Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:JSPR)

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Stavropoulos now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.61) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.63). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Jasper Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.64) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Jasper Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at ($0.43) EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Jasper Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.37.

Shares of JSPR stock opened at $1.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $150.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.59. Jasper Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.39 and a 12 month high of $3.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JSPR. Qiming U.S. Ventures Management LLC increased its stake in Jasper Therapeutics by 45.6% during the first quarter. Qiming U.S. Ventures Management LLC now owns 8,519,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666,666 shares during the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Jasper Therapeutics by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 454,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 157,626 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Jasper Therapeutics by 128.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 65,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 36,800 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. raised its position in Jasper Therapeutics by 5.7% in the second quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 4,274,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,855,000 after purchasing an additional 230,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $671,000.

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. It focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic agents for diseases, such as chronic spontaneous urticaria, lower to intermediate risk myelodysplastic syndrome, and novel conditioning regimens for stem cell transplantation and ex-vivo gene therapy, a technique in which genetic manipulation of cells is performed outside of the body prior to transplantation.

