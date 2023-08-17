Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) Short Interest Up 5.0% in July

Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,140,000 shares, an increase of 5.0% from the July 15th total of 2,990,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 532,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Brookfield Renewable

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 110,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,867,000 after buying an additional 7,839 shares in the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 56,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 12,033 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the 4th quarter worth about $312,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 66.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Renewable alerts:

Brookfield Renewable Stock Performance

Shares of BEPC stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.81. The stock had a trading volume of 307,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,992. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Brookfield Renewable has a twelve month low of $27.19 and a twelve month high of $41.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of -46.37 and a beta of 1.00.

Brookfield Renewable Dividend Announcement

About Brookfield Renewable

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $0.338 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio is presently -225.00%.

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,857 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.