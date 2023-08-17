Brookline Capital Management Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT)

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Brookline Capital Management lifted their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 14th. Brookline Capital Management analyst K. Dolliver now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.31). The consensus estimate for POINT Biopharma Global’s current full-year earnings is ($1.04) per share. Brookline Capital Management also issued estimates for POINT Biopharma Global’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.36) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.10) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on PNT. Piper Sandler upped their target price on POINT Biopharma Global from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (up from $12.00) on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on POINT Biopharma Global from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, POINT Biopharma Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

POINT Biopharma Global Stock Performance

Shares of PNT opened at $7.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $815.49 million, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.44. POINT Biopharma Global has a 52 week low of $5.59 and a 52 week high of $11.13.

POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $9.46 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On POINT Biopharma Global

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in POINT Biopharma Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in POINT Biopharma Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP purchased a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the fourth quarter worth $926,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 7,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.43% of the company’s stock.

POINT Biopharma Global Company Profile

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a radiopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes radioligands that fight cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.

