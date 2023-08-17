Burnham (OTCMKTS:BURCA) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $12.75

Shares of Burnham Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BURCA – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.75 and traded as low as $12.50. Burnham shares last traded at $12.50, with a volume of 519 shares traded.
Burnham Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.75. The stock has a market cap of $41.04 million, a PE ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 1.03.
Burnham (OTCMKTS:BURCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Burnham had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 4.40%. The company had revenue of $52.17 million during the quarter.
Burnham Dividend Announcement
Burnham Company Profile
Burnham Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells boilers and related heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products and accessories for residential, commercial, and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. Its residential hydronic heating products include cast iron, stainless steel, and steel boilers; cast iron and steel heat distribution products; and warm air furnaces for the residential heating and cooling markets.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Burnham
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- 7 Best Bear Market ETFs to Battle a Market Decline
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- How to Invest in Wheat: Is it a Hedge Against Inflation?
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Walmart Wins the Retail Wars: Target is Losing Ground
Receive News & Ratings for Burnham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burnham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.