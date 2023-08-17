Burnham (OTCMKTS:BURCA) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $12.75

Shares of Burnham Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BURCA – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.75 and traded as low as $12.50. Burnham shares last traded at $12.50, with a volume of 519 shares traded.

Burnham Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.75. The stock has a market cap of $41.04 million, a PE ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Get Burnham alerts:

Burnham (OTCMKTS:BURCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Burnham had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 4.40%. The company had revenue of $52.17 million during the quarter.

Burnham Dividend Announcement

Burnham Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Burnham’s payout ratio is currently 37.77%.

(Get Free Report)

Burnham Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells boilers and related heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products and accessories for residential, commercial, and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. Its residential hydronic heating products include cast iron, stainless steel, and steel boilers; cast iron and steel heat distribution products; and warm air furnaces for the residential heating and cooling markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Burnham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burnham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.