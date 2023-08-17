C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

CHRW has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $91.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Susquehanna cut their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of CHRW stock opened at $94.31 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.69 and its 200-day moving average is $97.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.78. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 52 week low of $86.60 and a 52 week high of $121.23.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.90. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 39.80% and a net margin of 2.67%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 47,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,388,000 after purchasing an additional 7,896 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,197,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $650,000. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

