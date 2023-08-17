C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Price Target Cut to $92.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $93.00 to $92.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an underperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup raised their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $91.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $95.00.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:CHRW traded down $0.89 on Wednesday, hitting $93.42. The stock had a trading volume of 214,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,242,366. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.69 and its 200 day moving average is $97.85. The company has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 52 week low of $86.60 and a 52 week high of $121.23.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 39.80% and a net margin of 2.67%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 56.09%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On C.H. Robinson Worldwide

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 2,424 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 75.7% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 260 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 8.8% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.0% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.